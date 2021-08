(StatePoint) As a new school year kicks into gear, make sure your child is ready to safely return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities. This means being on top of routine medical visits and ensuring they are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases (like measles and mumps). While parents may have delayed their children’s vaccinations and preventive care due to the COVID-19 outbreak, medical offices and clinics are taking extra steps to see children safely during this time. Call to schedule an appointment today. And if your child is 12 years or older and hasn’t received their COVID-19 vaccine yet, talk to their doctor about getting it as soon as possible. If your children don’t currently have health insurance, it is not too late to get them covered!