Fire lookouts keep watch over threatened forests

A historic fire lookout that perched on top of Mount Harkness in Lassen Volcanic National Park in California has been razed by the Dixie Fire. The Redding Record Searchlight reports the massive wildfire breached the national park last Friday, and the historic fire lookout was the first of the park’s buildings to fall to the blaze. “I’m here to announce tonight... that the historic Harkness fire lookout did burn down,” park Superintendent Jim Richardson told the outlet. “There are other resources at risk, particularly facilities, many of them are historic, so we will report that out to the public as soon as we can confirm any losses.” Richardson added that the fire “ran nearly the length of the entire park up to near Butte Lake, a little over 8,000 acres in the national park.” Over the weekend, officials confirmed that the Dixie Fire had become the second-largest blaze in the state’s history at more than 463,000 acres.