Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

DJI Releases Its Most Affordable Drone Ever and It Still Fits in Your Hand

By Josh Hendrickson
reviewgeek.com
 7 days ago

The iPhone SE series achieves affordability by marrying old and new hardware to make something better than the model it started as. Now DJI, one of the popular drone companies, is pulling the same trick with a new DJI Mini SE, and in the process, brought the price down to $299.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Iphone Se#Iphone#Dji Mini Se#Mavic Mini#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ComputersT3.com

Apple MacBook Pro M1 deal now the cheapest ever

If you're looking for a powerful laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is one of the best options on the market. While the 16-inch model is great for the office, the 13-inch model is more portable and the new M1 version brings even faster performance. While this premium machine...
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap DJI drone deals for August 2021

If you've been hoping to find a cheap DJI drone deal but just haven't had any luck, allow us to help make things a bit easier for you. When it comes to drones, DJI offers some of the best drones for the money with incredible recording quality, responsive controls and a flurry of added features most drones on the market just can't match.
Electronicsdronedj.com

You can now buy DJI Mini SE sub-$300 drone in US

DJI Mini SE – a sub-250-gram, sub-$300 beginner’s drone – is now available for purchase in the United States. The entry-level drone has hit the US market with a price tag of $299. Here’s where you can get your hands on the cheapest drone from DJI…. First things first, at...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Cyber Monday Apple deals: what discounts to expect on iPhones, iPads, more

Thanks to the high cost of Apple products, the Cyber Monday deals are a great time to pick up one of the company's gadgets, especially with Christmas so soon afterward. With Cyber Monday 2021 falling on November 29 this year, there's quite some time left before we start seeing the prices of Apple products temporarily cut; November 26 is the official date for the Black Friday deals, though they'll likely start a little earlier.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

DJI Mini SE adds another entry-level option to the drone market

Commercial drones today come in a wide range of sizes and prices, but the ones that carry popular names often also carry heavy price tags. DJI has, of course, been trying to offer affordable options, and it might have finally hit that mark. It rather silently launched the new DJI Mini SE that distills the core experiences consumers might be looking for in a decent commercial drone and slaps a rather tempting price tag to make it easier to get started.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DJI's rumored $300 Mini SE drone is available now in the US and weighs only 249 grams

Following a leak in June, DJI's sub-250-gram entry-level drone, the DJI Mini SE, is now available in the United States. At $300, the Mini SE is DJI's most affordable drone. As noted by Drone DJ, the DJI Mini SE is essentially a cheaper version of DJI's original Mini. In our review of the Mini in 2019, we called it 'the perfect drone for beginners.' In 2020, the DJI Mini 2 came out. In our DJI Mini 2 review, we remarked that the Mini 2 built upon the excellent concept of the original Mini and included significant improvements. The Mini 2 launched at $450, $150 more expensive than the new Mini SE.
Electronicsdronedj.com

When is the release date for DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro? Q1, 2022

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 Pro… get used to that feeling. Originally anticipated for release in Q4 of this year, the product won’t be available for prime time until January of next year. That’s right: Q1 of 2022. A lot of professionals...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

DJI Mini SE compact camera drone weighs less than smartphone and has a 3-axis gimbal

Take your photos and videos to new heights with the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone. This entry-level drone is lightweight at just 8.8 oz, lighter than many smartphones. Plus, a 3-axis motorized gimbal gives you top-of-the-line camera stability and clear footage. What’s more, this gadget is great for creators on the go, thanks to its extremely portable design. And since it’s so lightweight, the Mini SE stays airborne for longer. That’s right; you can enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery. Impressively, this drone provides 12 MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. The device also withstands winds of 29-38 kph and takes off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters. That way, you get steady footage even if you take off on a windy beach. Finally, the DJI Fly app delivers a range of Creator Templates that help you create amazing videos quickly and easily.
ElectronicsNo Film School

DJI Finally Releases the Lightweight Mini SE for $300

After slowly announcing and releasing across international markets, DJI has finally released its tiny new drone in the U.S., the Mini SE. DJI has marketed this as a camera you’d have lying around your house, meant to capture quick moments and memories. DJI listed that the drone is “almost as...
Electronicstecheblog.com

You Can Get the Unannounced DJI Mini SE Drone for $299 Shipped Now, Here’s a Hands-On Review

DJI’s Mini SE Drone was not officially announced, and you can pick one up now for $299 shipped. Weighing in at just under 0.55-pounds, this drone is capable of capturing 12.0-megapixel aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos, while a built-in 3-axis motorized gimbal ensures that your footage is always ultra-smooth. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and test footage.
Businessuavexpertnews.com

DHL pulling its Parcelcopter drone, ceasing drone development

International shipping giant DHL is ceasing development of its Parcelcopter delivery drones, according to a Monday report in German publication WELT. That halts the company’s nearly decadelong quest to become a leader in the emerging drone industry. ”We are not continuing the Parcelcopter project,” Alexander Edenhofer, a DHL spokesman, told...
Beauty & Fashionreviewgeek.com

You Can Finally Buy the Nothing Ear 1 Buds on August 17th

After months of hype, leaks, and weird manifestos, Nothing is finally doing something. Its $100 Ear 1 buds go on sale August 17th, backed by the intense media coverage you would expect for a Samsung or Google product. While we’re still working on our Nothing Ear 1 review, we can...
ElectronicsT3.com

The DJI Mini SE is the new budget drone for everyone

The DJI Mini SE is the company’s new cheap drone that is set to take on the only real area of the market that it doesn’t currently own. Priced under $300 (£217/AU$409) the Mini SE is a lite version of the DJI Mini 2 and shares a lot of features with the previous Mavic Mini.
Retailreviewgeek.com

Amazon’s Newest Fire HD 10 Tablets Are $50 Off

Just a few months after its release, the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet is already discounted on Amazon. Now’s your chance to grab the powerful Fire HD 10 for just $100—that’s $50 off its usual retail price. And if you have kids, you can save $60 on the Fire HD 10 Kid’s Edition bundle.
Computersreviewgeek.com

Don’t Buy HP’s Best Chromebook … Yet

One of HP’s best high-end Chromebooks is about to get even better. Of course, we’re talking about the HP Chromebook C1030, which will reportedly get an upgrade to Intel’s upcoming 12th-Gen Alder Lake processors in 2022. With a premium aluminum frame, slim design, and excellent display, the C1030 is one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy