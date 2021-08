With school fast approaching, there are plenty of items that we need to get for our children for back-to-school season. Yes, we have to grab pencils, scissors, glue sticks, and more. The stores have all kinds of sales going on right now, but what do you really need for back-to-school clothes? Does the school they are going to have uniforms or a dress code? Does your child really need that, while adorable, little suit for school? Let’s break down what children need when it comes to clothes for school.