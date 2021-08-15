Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fire Weather Watch Issued for This Afternoon & Evening

By Pete Hanson
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Low humidity levels and dry vegetation will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Minimum relative humidity values of around 25 percent are expected while fire officials report that grasses and other vegetation are quite dry. In addition, sustained southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Environmentmauinow.com

Flood Watch Through Late Monday Night

The remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Linda are expected to move through the islands between today and Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch is in effect, as remnants of the system bring the potential for heavy rains that may result in flash flooding, accompanied by locally breezy winds.
skooknews.com

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Schuylkill County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch as Tropical Storm Henri creeps up the east coast. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch is now in effect for. * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Lancaster, Lebanon and Schuylkill. * Through...
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

More afternoon and evening storms to start the week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two small lows in the upper atmosphere right over Florida this week. The first gives us more afternoon storms through Tuesday, the second is overhead Thursday, bringing more widespread storms with it. Then the activity could get a bit lower to end the week. Sunday’s storms dropped 1.71″ on the north side of Lakewood Ranch, 0.95″ at Port Charlotte, but no rain right along the Suncoast. Red tide continues, with the greatest concentrations mainly at our southern beaches, south of Siesta Key.
Crook County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next cold front, with elevated to critical fire weather conditions over a good portion of the area. Relatively humidities will drop into the lower teens across much of northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The best potential for gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions will be across the northeast Wyoming plains, and possibly far western South Dakota where southwesterly winds will likely gust to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. In addition, isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 332, AND 333 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 329 West Central Plains, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Butte County Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Butte County Area; Custer County Plains; Eastern Foot Hills; Fall River County Area; Northern Foot Hills; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills; West Central Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next cold front, with elevated to critical fire weather conditions over a good portion of the area. Relatively humidities will drop into the lower teens across much of northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The best potential for gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions will be across the northeast Wyoming plains, and possibly far western South Dakota where southwesterly winds will likely gust to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. In addition, isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 332, AND 333 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 329 West Central Plains, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Flood watch issued for Lowcountry area for evening of Aug. 22

A flash flood watch has been issued in the Lowcountry until 10 p.m. on Aug. 22. Meteorologists forecast the Charleston area to get 1 to 3 inches of rain late into the night, with 5 inches possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Office. The watch...
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lunenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds to 50 mph, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301 FROM NOON TO 8 PM MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305, AND 307 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 304, 305 and 307. * WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy