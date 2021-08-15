Fire Weather Watch Issued for This Afternoon & Evening

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Monday will be the hottest day of the period, ahead of the next cold front, with elevated to critical fire weather conditions over a good portion of the area. Relatively humidities will drop into the lower teens across much of northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. The best potential for gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions will be across the northeast Wyoming plains, and possibly far western South Dakota where southwesterly winds will likely gust to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. In addition, isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 318, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 329, 332, AND 333 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 318 Wyoming Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 329 West Central Plains, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms with little rainfall and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.