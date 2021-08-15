Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to watch Panthers vs Colts Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview

By Project Spurs
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis is missing Carson Wentz still, though he likely wasn’t going to see the field in Sunday’s matchup anyway. As he’s been sidelined with an injury, Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Elingher have taken turns with the first-string offense. Like much of the first preseason games, it will be a battle of the backups as head coach Matt Rhule has already elected to sit his starters for the contest.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Panthers#Colts#Preseason Games#American Football#Game Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How much time should Christian McCaffrey get in preseason Week 2?

How much time should the Carolina Panthers put Christian McCaffrey on the field during their preseason Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens?. It appears as if the Carolina Panthers will be utilizing their starters for some time against the Baltimore Ravens unless head coach Matt Rhule has a late change of heart. This comes after they sat out last Sunday’s opening pre-season fixture at the Indianapolis Colts as teams across the league completely shift their approach with just three games throughout the preparation period.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy