Months ago, attorney Tony Buzbee tried to spark a federal investigation of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It apparently worked. “Deshaun Watson reaches out to a woman in Atlanta, Georgia, while he’s in Houston,” Buzbee said at a press conference in early April. “Hear what I’m saying. He reaches out to a woman via direct message on Instagram who’s located in Atlanta, Georgia. He does this while he’s in Houston. He asks her for a massage. He tells her he’ll fly her in. He buys her a plane ticket. He arranges for her Uber from the airport. He Ubers her to the Houstonian.”