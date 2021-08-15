Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, the airport is the only way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground. (Rahmat Gul, Associated Press) — KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0