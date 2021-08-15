Want to attract more bees? Turn your sunflowers to the east, say scientists
Sunflower owners should turn their plants eastwards in order to attract more bees and produce a higher amount of pollen, a new study suggests. The yellow-petalled plants oscillate and tilt their heads according to a natural time cycle known as a circadian clock, which follows the sun. However, researchers have found that, as the flowers mature, they stop following their usual timings and begin to face east, which attracts more pollinators than those facing west.www.telegraph.co.uk
