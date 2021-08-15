Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Clinical Challenges: Sleep Disturbance in Atopic Dermatitis

By Kristin Jenkins
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), the prevalence of sleep disturbance is twice that of the general population, affecting 47% to 80% of children and 33% to 90% of adults. In 2019, a report by five organizations in collaboration with the FDA identified sleep disturbance as one of the three most problematic symptoms for patients with AD and their families.

