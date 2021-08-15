Designer Spotlight: Margaret Holzmann
Margaret Holzmann likes to design and knit the BIG things: blankets, throws and sweaters. She uses these larger items as a canvas for colorwork, shapes, and texture. She excels at construction techniques, the geometry of knitting, and color theory. Following a career as an engineer at Bell Labs and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, she is now a full-time knit designer living in Monrovia, California, and her patterns have appeared in multiple knitting publications.blog.knitpicks.com
