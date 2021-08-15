Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Designer Spotlight: Margaret Holzmann

By Michelle Fitzgerald
knitpicks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Holzmann likes to design and knit the BIG things: blankets, throws and sweaters. She uses these larger items as a canvas for colorwork, shapes, and texture. She excels at construction techniques, the geometry of knitting, and color theory. Following a career as an engineer at Bell Labs and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, she is now a full-time knit designer living in Monrovia, California, and her patterns have appeared in multiple knitting publications.

blog.knitpicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Arts Crafts#Knitting#Monrovia#Bell Labs#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Facebook Kal Cal#Ravelry#Brava Worsted#Knit Picks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
DesignInterior Design

Lucifero Teams Up with Mario Cucinella Design for a Tiny Spotlight

The Italian lighting manufacturer Lucifero’s teams up with Mario Cucinella Design for Iride, a tiny spotlight modeled after a lens, both in the human eye and in a camera. “It’s the result of and named after our study on the eye, our natural camera,” Mario Cucinella explains, “in which the iris, like a camera diaphragm, has the function of regulating the amount of ingoing light.” Iride’s die-cast aluminum body, its profile reminiscent of a camera’s focus ring and adjustment dial, is available in a range of bright colors. “We liked the idea that the spotlight didn’t have to be just a gray or white object,” Cucinella continues. Suited for indoors or out, the fixture is available with its circular base surface-mounted, allowing it to rotate any which way, or on tracks (the latter in black or white only). Anti-glare filters and chrome, black, or bronze snoots enrich and enhance the engineering.
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Strange Animal Reportedly Caught on Trail Camera Near Baton Rogue, Louisiana

Imagine walking through the woods and seeing this. Howard Martin posted this photo on Facebook and now many are doing their best to identify this very strange animal. The photo was reportedly taken near St. Francisville, north of Baton Rogue, in Louisiana and it shows a four-legged animal, with no fur, hopping over a branch.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What color is the universe?

When you look up at the night sky, it's easy to think that the universe is a never-ending sea of blackness. But if you measured the visible light from all of the luminous celestial bodies out there, what would the average color of the universe be?. Let's get this out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy