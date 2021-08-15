HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones' seen filming season 2 on Hunting Island. What we know

It's been over two years since HBO's Barry wrapped up its second season and ended on a major cliffhanger and now the third season is finally, finally, finally, starting production. The official HBO Twitter account confirmed the news, posting a photo of stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler on the set and writing: "Time for another hit. #BarryHBO is back in production for season 3." Filming on the series was scheduled to begin back in March of last year but was immediately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking in an interview with with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hader (both star and co-creator of the series) revealed that they've already written seasons 3 and 4 in their time off.