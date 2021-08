Letter to Alachua County Commission from James Clifford, a member of the Management Unit of the Fire Rescue Professionals of Alachua County L3852:. I have watched the budget process this year with bated breath, hoping that your Fire Rescue staff could convince County Management that we indeed need more rescue companies. Unfortunately this comes during a pandemic that seems to get all the credit for the increase in call load, workload, and hospital wait times. The fact of the matter is Fire Rescue has been dealing with these issues for years before the COVID pandemic, and if additional rescues are not funded, we will continue to run off good people who will not tolerate this treatment.