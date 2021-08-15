Cancel
UNC-Chapel Hill postpones student convocation due to threat of severe weather

By Drew Jackson, The Charlotte Observer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

UNC-Chapel Hill has postponed its New Student Convocation planned for Sunday night due to a second day of expected severe weather in the Triangle. The convocation will now be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. The convocation is a welcome event planned for incoming UNC freshmen and transfer students, as well as sophomores, as last year’s convocation was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

