Lisa Small starts her second school year as superintendent of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 this week, but in several ways it might feel more like a first. The implementation of fully remote learning at the start of the 2020-21 year was unique among Small's nearly three decades in education. Its long-lingering influence on the rest of the year also affected some of the other goals she had thought to implement when she won the position in fall 2019.