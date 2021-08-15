Cancel
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Day 12

By Ed Kracz
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf0qH_0bSS4TKc00

PHILADELPHIA – Ed Kracz and John McMullen recap what they saw on Day 12 of Eagles camp and look ahead to what’s coming up and take a quick look back at the Eagles’ preseason opener on another episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

It was another sultry day on Saturday, and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t deviate from his practice regimen at all. It was the shortest practice of camp, with the team going just 70 minutes and doing so without pads.

There was plenty of red-zone drills, and once again Zach Ertz stood out on a nice throw from Jalen Hurts.

What else did we see?

Who else was in attendance to watch practice?

Sneak peek: Quez Watkins got first-team reps, caught a pass over the middle and two or three offensive linemen raised their arms making a touchdown almost immediately. That’s how spoiled Watkins has made his teammates after that electric 79-yard TD off a receiver screen against the Steelers.

Who got McMullen’s practice game ball?

What were some of the roster moves the team made prior to practice?

Kracz and McMullen dive into some talk of what practice will look like this week with the Patriots coming to town this week and bringing with them two former Eagles players, players who helped the organization win its first Super Bowl title in 2017 – Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor.

Take 15 minutes if you can and hit this link to hear it all:

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagle Maven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

