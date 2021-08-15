Washington Capitals: Happy Birthday Blake Ovechkin!

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Henrik Lundqvist, who played 15 seasons as the goaltender for the New York Rangers, announced his retirement from the NHL Friday morning. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey…and now it is time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter,” Lundqvist said in a statement. “The future excites me. I’ve met so many amazing people over the years that will help to guide and inspire me in my new journey.”