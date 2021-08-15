Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Washington Capitals: Happy Birthday Blake Ovechkin!

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin put together a small family birthday party for their dog, Blake, who just turned six. The event occurred on Saturday and Alex Ovechkin’s wife Anastasia as well as the great eight himself captured it on social media. Blake isn’t the only Ovechkin to celebrate a birthday this week as Sergei Ovechkin will turn three on Wednesday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Birthday Party#Washington Capitals Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals loan Damien Riat

Washington Capitals prospect Damien Riat has yet to see NHL action and he will have to wait at least another year. The Caps announced the young forward has been loaned to Lausanne HC. He will be eligible to return to North America at the conclusion of the 2021-22 NHL season.
PetsNBC Washington

SEE IT: Alex Ovechkin's Dog Celebrates Sixth Birthday

SEE IT: Ovechkins celebrate family dog's sixth birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Ovechkin household is celebrating a birthday, as a four-legged member of the family is celebrating their sixth birthday. Blake Ovechkin turned six Saturday and the wife of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Anastasia, decided to...
NHLNBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin Throws Son, Sergei, a Big Third Birthday Bash

Ovi Jr goes big for his third birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Get ready for the best birthday celebration you’ve ever seen in your life. Sergei Ovechkin may only be turning three, but he’s not an ordinary three-year-old. As the oldest son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, any party of his was naturally going to be Gr8.
NHLchatsports.com

Washington Capitals: Henrik Lundqvist hangs up his skates

Henrik Lundqvist, Washington Capitals (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) We sadly never got to see Henrik Lundqvist suit up in a Washington Capitals uniform but in the end health comes first. After sitting out the 2021 season due to open heart surgery, Lundqvist was working out back on the ice but ultimately decided to call it a career. And what a storied career it was.
NHLwabcradio.com

Henrik Lundqvist Announces His Retirement From the NHL

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Henrik Lundqvist, who played 15 seasons as the goaltender for the New York Rangers, announced his retirement from the NHL Friday morning. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey…and now it is time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter,” Lundqvist said in a statement. “The future excites me. I’ve met so many amazing people over the years that will help to guide and inspire me in my new journey.”
NHLYardbarker

Henrik Lundqvist retires after legendary 15-year career

Legendary New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist said “it’s time” for him to end his legendary 15-year NHL career. Lundqvist announced his retirement Friday. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey… and now it’s time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter,” Lundqvist wrote in his announcement on Twitter.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Henrik Lundqvist Retires, Chris Pronger Jersey Night,

The increasing likelihood of Henrik Lundqvist retiring did not catch that many people off-guard but clearly hit people a certain way. Henrik Lundqvist: This was not a hasty decision by Lundqvist. There were the two simple words that reverberated. “It’s time”. Sometimes, it is all that ever needs to be...
NHLrawcharge.com

Random Sunday Morning Lightning Hockey Card

We’re going to go from one number one overall draft pick to another in Lightning history. Last week it was Vincent Lecavalier. This week it is the 2008 number one pick, current captain, and two-time, that’s right two-time, Stanley Cup champion - Steven Stamkos. According to the Trading Card Database,...
NHLSports Illustrated

Georges Laraque: Is the NHL Still a Gladiator Sport?

(Scroll below for the French version) It’s an honor and a privilege for me to join the Sports Illustrated and Hockey News family. Every week, I will share my thoughts and opinions on a hot topic for you, the readers. Ever since I was a young athlete dreaming to play in the NHL, I was an avid reader and huge fan of these prestigious magazines. Today, I’m humbled to be a contributor.
NHLSports Illustrated

Henrik Lundqvist Was The King For a Reason

You could always count on Henrik Lundqvist. For 15 seasons, the sublime Swede patrolled the New York Rangers net, a model of consistency who had Broadway good looks and the ability to make fans leap out of their seats with his incredible skill in net. It's sad that Lundqvist didn't...
NHLtheScore

7 most memorable moments of Lundqvist's career

Henrik Lundqvist may have never lifted the elusive Stanley Cup, but that doesn't change the fact that he's retiring as one of the top goalies the NHL has ever seen. Backstopping the New York Rangers for his entire 15-season career, Lundqvist strung together one impressive campaign after another, accumulating several notable accolades and moments along the way. Let's take a look at seven of the most memorable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy