Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

The character of Albert Rivera and the destiny of Spain

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Leaders are as surfers waiting for the Great Ola or, in Bismarck's words, the political leader has to grab the border of God's cloak when it goes through its historical path." They are words of a great leadership of leadership, the German teacher Hans Jürgen Puhle, in the initial chapter of the book born to send. As a contemporary Spanish leader of the so-called New Politics, Albert Rivera could not, he did not know or did not want to take advantage of the great wave, or grab the border of God's cloak when he passed alongside him.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Destiny#German#Spanish#New Politics#Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Related
San Francisco, CAsfmoma.org

Diego Rivera

Diego Rivera began his artistic training at the age of six in Mexico City. At twenty-one, he left for Europe. He lived in Spain, France, and Italy, studying both classical painting styles and the contemporary painting style of his day. Rivera returned to Mexico in 1921, after the Mexican Revolution, to take part in a new national mural program. He created murals, draw- ings, and paintings about Mexican history, culture, and traditions, and about the daily life of common people.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Worlddailynewsen.com

Pedro Sánchez looks with the EU and delegates in his ministers, rendering accounts of the Afghan crisis at Congress

Almost a week after the explosion of the Afghan crisis, the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, broke his silence this Saturday to assess the process of evacuation of Afghan Spaniards and collaborators of Kabul and, accompanied by the European Union's dome, Visit the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, in Madrid, which serves since last Thursday as a platform of first attention for Afghans who arrive in Europe in search of asylum.
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Gabriel Ferrán, the Spanish Ambassador ceased that he refused to leave Afghanistan to coordinate the evacuation

There were seats on the plane. He could have left and put safe. Not in vain, he technically he is not even and the Spanish ambassador in Afghanistan, because he had been ceased at the beginning of August by the government. However, Gabriel Ferrán Carrión refused to upload yesterday to the A400M of the Air Army on the first repatriation flight of Spain to remain in the Asian country and coordinate the evacuation tasks of the hundreds of Afghans who are still waiting to leave after The taking of power by the Taliban.
Economydailynewsen.com

The EU injects Spain the first 9,000 million funds Next Generation

The President of the European Commission, Ursula with Der Leyen, has announced the entrance to Spain of the first 9,000 million euros of the Next Generation funds, which launches the recovery and resilience plan of Spain, as stated in its account of Twitter. This "ambitious plan" will provide "a crucial...
Businessdailynewsen.com

A total of 163 Spanish bankers charged more than one million euros in 2019

The number of Spanish bankers with a millionaire salary was reduced to a total of 163 in 2019, compared to the 167 executives with a remuneration of at least one million euros in 2018, according to the data published by the European Banking Authority (EBA, for its acronym in English), which runs the Spanish José Manuel Campa.
Provo, UTsportswar.com

Provo, Spain?

What's the weather like in Provo late Oct? I'm not well travelled. ** -- U235 08/16/2021 7:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

The keys to the economic ruin of Barcelona

Barcelona is at a limit point. "Debt is 1,350 million euros. More or less broken down, there are 673 million bank debt, 389 with players, either by commitments acquired by signing fees, loyalty fees or termination of contracts, plus deferred salaries, 56 by Espi Barça commitments, 90 million per litigation in which it is expected that they will not estimate our claims, the 40 million subscribers that we will not charge them this year and some 69 million advance of 50% of the League television rights, "he explained The president, Joan Laporta. "The challenge is very big, but it does not scare us, because we will be able to reverse the situation," he sentenced.
Immigrationdailynewsen.com

Red and yellow garments, the sign of Afghan collaborators to identify as Spaniards in Kabul

"The best tribute we can make to our men and women deceased in Afghanistan is to bring everyone that we can. Do not leave anyone behind." The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, committed this Sunday to evacuate all Afghans who have collaborated with Spain in Afghanistan. Complex work and for which the Government is performing efforts with the aim of expanding the frequency of flights into the country in the coming days, using as a Dubai scale.
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Russia accuses Spain of Russophobia for denying a scale to its warships in Ceuta

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Final Chapter for Odegaard at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard will play on the arsenal next season. As it has been confirmed by this newspaper, Real Madrid and the London Club accelerate this Wednesday the last fringes of a sale that will be closed by a figure close to 40 million euros and that could become official in the next few hours.
Worlddailynewsen.com

Spain begins evacuation: An airplane is directed to Kabul to get the first group

Despite the difficulties, Spain is willing to begin the evacuation of the "first group" of Spaniards and Afghan collaborators in the country. One of the A400 aircraft has ended early today from Dubai Airport to Kabul to begin repatriations, the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs reported in a joint statement.
UEFAdailynewsen.com

Odegaard, Madrid and reasons for breaking the Child Star Road Leaf

During the last months of 2014, El Niño Martin Odegaard, without having fulfilled even the 16 years, visited Valdebebas, met the template that he had just won the tenth and decided, with his family, that Madrid would be the ideal destination to continue his Football adolescence. Madrid paid three million to the Stromsgodset and the Norwegian left Scandinavia after a tour of the best sports cities on the continent. They say that they see closely to the champions of Europe and the possibility of being trained by Zidane, one of the idol of it, in the castile they ended up convincing.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

From a town of 100 inhabitants to the Elite, the path of Jorge de Fruits: It is very humble

In a pediment stuck to the church of the tiny village of Navares de Enmedio, in Segovia, he hit a ball until he was 15 years old Jorge de Frutos (1997), Ex del Rayo Majadahonda, EX of Real Madrid Castilla and now player of the Levante, That he shares his rights with the Madridista group at 50%. In the Municipality Segoviano, which has only 91 inhabitants According to the last study of the National Institute of Statistics, they still run their Bar Faustino and María Jesús, parents of the young front, away from the sporting success of their son and members of that 'Empty Spain' that fills the national territory from north to south.
Worlddailynewsen.com

The first 53 repatriated from Kabul arrive in Madrid: No Spanish left in Afghanistan

The clock brushed 04.40 hours when they began to parade through the A400M plane ladder the first 53 Spaniards and Repatriate Afghan collaborators from Afghanistan. They were already in patriotic soil. Specifically at the Torrejon Air Base of Ardoz (Madrid), where dozens of tents and pavilions enabled so that they could rest after a fatigible flight from Dubai.
Foreign Policydailynewsen.com

The critical PP that Sánchez does not face as Biden or Merkel and accuses him of lack of foresight in the refill of Afghanistan

The deputy spokesman for the Popular Party at Congress, Pablo Hispán, has criticized the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez for not giving his face as he did Joe Biden or Angela Merkel and has accused him of lack of foresight and "Administrative Chaos" in The withdrawal of the diplomatic person still remains in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy