Amber Alert Canceled, 12-Year-Old Western Colorado Girl Found Safe In Northglenn

(CBS) – An Amber Alert that was issued out of Grand Junction Sunday morning has been canceled. A 12-year-old girl was allegedly taken by a 20-year-old from her home in Mesa County on Colorado’s Western Slope to the Denver area and was found safe in Northglenn.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was found at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at a house in the 1400 block of West 102nd Place. They said she was unharmed.

The suspect — Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, 20 — was arrested on kidnapping charges.

The sheriff’s office said the girl and Ochoa met online and this weekend was the first time they had met in person. They shared the following word of warning about cases like this:

“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community to speak with their children about the dangers of online communications. It’s important to treat online friendships like in-person ones. Introduce your online friends to your parents and include them in the decision to meet in person.”