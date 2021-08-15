Police Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into Squad Car In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer and two other people were hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle slammed into a squad car on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lowry and Emmerson avenues. Investigators say that preliminary information suggests that a vehicle ran a red light on Lowry, hit a squad car in the intersection and then collided with a third car.

All three people injured in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Ambulances brought them to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic unit. Police say the squad car was in non-emergency mode (no flashing lights) at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

