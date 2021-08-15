Impacts from “Fred” for Metro Atlanta

Remember this blog is mainly about Metro Atlanta not the Mountains or South Georgia.

It won’t rain all the time the next 3-4 days but over that period everyone will get some rain and at times heavy while a few spots may just get lighter showers. We can not yet know precisely where the heaviest rain will end up nor the exact amounts. That will become more clear in forecasts going forward.

However, an average of 2 inches appears a good bet. I fully expect the NWS will issue a Flood Watch at some point for all or most of the area. Where “training of cells” or steady convergence zones set up with feeder bands (spokes or tentacles) rain totals of 4-8 inches will be possible in some spots somewhere in AL/TN/GA/SC/NC.

Widespread strong winds are NOT currently expected for Metro Atlanta. However, that does NOT mean no strong winds.

There will be plenty of time when the wind is entirely UNREMARKABLE the next few days, but individual thunderstorms and feeder band squalls will be capable of wind gusts of 40-60 mph (but such winds will not happen everywhere). In addition, it is well established that small, brief “spin-up” tornadoes sometimes in the Eastern sector or the low pressure system, typically EF-0/EF-2 level.

Widespread tornadoes are not expected just be aware with or without a tornado warning or even without a thunderstorm warning it could happen. Also be aware that it is not unusual with a tropical system to have torrential downpours and gusty winds even with little or no lightning and thunder.

Remember what I said in the first blog on Fred, we’re good at track forecasts LOUSY at intensity forecasts! So things could change in important ways.

Once the soils become SOGGY, it will not take strong winds for some trees to topple just from loose soils in the root zone, so some power outages will occur in some spots in Georgia and/or adjacent states.

At least as of now, TUESDAY looks to be the day and night of maximum impact with lesser effects Monday and Wednesday, much better Thursday/Friday but the chance of a shower or thunderstorm will still be normal to a little above normal those days as well. Stay tuned for updates and any changes.

Forecast details will change listen for updates on 95.5 WSB radio on all platforms and check back for new blogs.

For more follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

