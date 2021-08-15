Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Impacts from “Fred” for Metro Atlanta

By Kirk Mellish
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MquS_0bSRtaHQ00

Remember this blog is mainly about Metro Atlanta not the Mountains or South Georgia.

It won’t rain all the time the next 3-4 days but over that period everyone will get some rain and at times heavy while a few spots may just get lighter showers. We can not yet know precisely where the heaviest rain will end up nor the exact amounts. That will become more clear in forecasts going forward.

However, an average of 2 inches appears a good bet. I fully expect the NWS will issue a Flood Watch at some point for all or most of the area. Where “training of cells” or steady convergence zones set up with feeder bands (spokes or tentacles) rain totals of 4-8 inches will be possible in some spots somewhere in AL/TN/GA/SC/NC.

Widespread strong winds are NOT currently expected for Metro Atlanta. However, that does NOT mean no strong winds.

There will be plenty of time when the wind is entirely UNREMARKABLE the next few days, but individual thunderstorms and feeder band squalls will be capable of wind gusts of 40-60 mph (but such winds will not happen everywhere). In addition, it is well established that small, brief “spin-up” tornadoes sometimes in the Eastern sector or the low pressure system, typically EF-0/EF-2 level.

Widespread tornadoes are not expected just be aware with or without a tornado warning or even without a thunderstorm warning it could happen. Also be aware that it is not unusual with a tropical system to have torrential downpours and gusty winds even with little or no lightning and thunder.

Remember what I said in the first blog on Fred, we’re good at track forecasts LOUSY at intensity forecasts! So things could change in important ways.

Once the soils become SOGGY, it will not take strong winds for some trees to topple just from loose soils in the root zone, so some power outages will occur in some spots in Georgia and/or adjacent states.

At least as of now, TUESDAY looks to be the day and night of maximum impact with lesser effects Monday and Wednesday, much better Thursday/Friday but the chance of a shower or thunderstorm will still be normal to a little above normal those days as well. Stay tuned for updates and any changes.

CANADIAN MODEL TUESDAY (note the feeder bands moving in):

NHC:

FLOOD RISK TUESDAY:

3-DAY RAINFALL ESTIMATE:

COASTAL SURGE FORECAST:

Forecast details will change listen for updates on 95.5 WSB radio on all platforms and check back for new blogs.

For more follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Tornado#South Georgia#Extreme Weather#Al Tn#Ga Sc Nc#Eastern#Canadian#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. — (AP) — At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee. Saturday's flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

What's worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri swoops in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm ahead of its landfall Sunday in the Northeast. Here's everything to know about this weekend's weather that's tropical in name, but far from its titular home:. IS HENRI STILL A HURRICANE?. No. The National Hurricane Center downgraded it...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSB Radio

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing

Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least ten people dead and dozens missing Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said. Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge Saturday morning as cars and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly,...
Westerly, RIPosted by
WSB Radio

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches Northeast US

WESTERLY, R.I. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Henri socked the Northeast with strong winds as it made landfall Sunday on the coast of Rhode Island and sent lashing bands of rain westward, knocking out power to over 140,000 homes and causing deluges that closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy