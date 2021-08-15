Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

North Brooklyn NYCHA residents march in protest of recent gun violence incidents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

" The North Brooklyn Against Gun Violence Coalition is calling for change with a march against gun violence in Greenpoint Sunday. People are participating in one of two marches throughout six New York City Housing Authority complexes throughout north Brooklyn - all expressing their frustration over recent gun violence incidents. A group has headed out from the Cooper Houses while another group marches from the Hope Gardens houses -- both marching in solidarity. The demonstrations come just weeks after shootings at both devleopments. One happened at the Cooper Houses on Aug. 4, when a 23-year old man was shot in the leg, and another at the Hope Gardens Houses in July where two men were fatally shot. People in the neighborhood say they're concerned for the safety of youth and families in the NYCHA complexes as the violence has left the community scared for its safety. "I was just informed that they're not having a family day, because of the fear of violence that should not happen in the community," says Juan Ramos, the executive director of South Side United. "Our approach is basically to get people to understand that as a collective, as a community we come together and drown out the small amount of people that are committing the violence, because there's too many of us to be drowned out by them. We need to send that message." Both marches will meet at Green Central Knoll Park where elected officials, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, will hold a news conference to stand in solidarity with the community. "

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

