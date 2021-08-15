College football player wounds multiple people, kills teammate in shooting
A junior college football player wounded multiple people and killed a teammate in a shooting that occurred in Miami Gardens, Florida. The incident took place in a hotel. David J. Neal of the Miami Herald reported that 19-year-old Jeremiah Harris is in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections and has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Harris is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.saturdaytradition.com
