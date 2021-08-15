Passenger on motorcycle killed in toll road crash
Aug. 15—SOUTH BEND — A 45-year old Ohio woman died when the motorcycle she was passenger on crashed on the Indiana Toll Road. The fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police reports. Driver Terrence Foster, 45, was traveling east on the toll road near the 74 mile marker when the rear tire failed, causing him to lose control. motorcycle. Foster, from Columbus, Ohio and his passenger, Kaneisha Akins, 45 of Toledo, were thrown from the motorcycle.www.tribuneledgernews.com
