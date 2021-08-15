Passenger on motorcycle killed in toll road crash

MURRIETA - A woman killed in a collision at a Murrieta intersection was identified today as a 93-year-old Wildomar resident. Hazel Hogan was fatally injured Monday in the crash at Lily and Jefferson avenues. According to Murrieta police Lt. Spencer Parker, Hogan was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Versa northbound on Jefferson about 1:40 p.m. when a BMW 550i sedan initiated a turn from westbound Lily to southbound Jefferson. After the BMW entered the intersection, the collision occurred, Parker said, but would not specify which party appeared to be at fault. The BMW driver was hurt, as well as both occupants of the Nissan, according to the lieutenant. Murrieta Fire & Rescue personnel extricated Hogan from the Nissan a short time later, and she was taken to Inland Valley M.