Two Victims Shot After Fight Outside of Xcess Night Club
Evansville Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday outside of Xcess nightclub on Cherry Street and Riverside Drive. "Officers located a victim who had a gunshot wound," said. Sgt. Anna Gray, public information officer with the Evansville Police Department. "The victim was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Dispatch received a call from another local hospital that another victim showed up with a gunshot wound."www.wevv.com
