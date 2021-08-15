New River station pumping into Mississippi River being discussed
Pumping water into the Mighty Mississippi River…one of the pipe dreams nearest and dearest to so many Ascension Parish hearts is the subject of legitimate consideration. It is a possibility because of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the $1.2 billion it has to spend toward its stated purpose; Managing Future Flood Risk in Louisiana through water-shed based solutions. President Clint Cointment, still exercising authority, assessed the possibilities for East Ascension Drainage District at its August 9 videoconference meeting.pelicanpostonline.com
