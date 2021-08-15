Police Arrest Alleged Trespasser At Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment
NYC police arrested a man on Friday (August 13) after he made his way into the lobby of a Tribeca apartment building where Taylor Swift lives. The alleged trespasser was identified by law enforcement as 28-year-old Nebraska native Patrick Nissen, who reportedly traveled across state lines on a bus trying to find the “You All Over Me” singer. Nissen was caught by police in the vestibule and is now facing a second-degree criminal trespassing misdemeanor charge.onairwithryan.iheart.com
