New York City, NY

Police Arrest Alleged Trespasser At Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 7 days ago
NYC police arrested a man on Friday (August 13) after he made his way into the lobby of a Tribeca apartment building where Taylor Swift lives. The alleged trespasser was identified by law enforcement as 28-year-old Nebraska native Patrick Nissen, who reportedly traveled across state lines on a bus trying to find the “You All Over Me” singer. Nissen was caught by police in the vestibule and is now facing a second-degree criminal trespassing misdemeanor charge.

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

