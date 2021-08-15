Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

'You keep changing the subject': Tapper presses Blinken on Biden decision

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN's Jake Tapper presses Secretary of State Antony Blinken on President Joe Biden's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
800
Followers
21K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Secretary Of State#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
POTUSNew York Post

Blinken struggles to explain Biden’s contradictions on Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken struggled on Sunday to explain President Biden’s contradictory statements about Afghanistan, including the threat posed by al Qaeda and the support of America’s allies abroad. “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace grilled the US’s top diplomat on the president’s claim on Friday that the terror...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's handling of Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, thank you. Welcome to HANNITY. Day five, Americans trapped behind enemy lines pretty much -- well, they're...
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
Presidential ElectionThe Independent

Biden news – live: Leaked cable reveals US embassy anger as Fox News tries to blame Jill Biden for Kabul chaos

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is still mired in chaos as the Biden administration struggles to evacuate scores of Americans who remain in Kabul. Joe Biden gave an address to the American people yesterday in which he once defended both the decision to pull out of the country and the way it has been managed. “I think history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he said.The speech came as a leaked cable from the American embassy in Kabul revealed the depth of anger and despair at what is happening on the...
Milton Daily Standard

Biden's dithering doomed Afghanis

For months, President Joe Biden has opened the borders to Hispanic illegals, but he has turned a deaf ear to our Afghan allies desperate to get to America. Some 20,000 pro-American Afghanis and their families are in danger of being killed by the Taliban because Biden refused to speed up the bureaucratic, 14-step visa application process and medical exam required for them to evacuate to the U.S. It’s death by red tape.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Rebecca Grant: Biden's Afghanistan horror – don't blame our military, blame Blinken, Biden, Senate Dems

Don’t blame the U.S. military for the grim scenes of Afghanis clinging to the sides of a U.S. Air Force C-17 airlifter at the Kabul airport. This intelligence failure occurred in Washington at the State Department and White House. And it extends to the Senate, where Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., backed Biden’s withdrawal plan, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said it was best to "pivot to other contests that matter more than Afghanistan."
U.S. Politicsrecordargusnews.com

Biden stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghan decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant President Joe Biden rejected blame Monday for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build. At the White House, Biden called the […]
Foreign PolicyTrumann Democrat

The Latest: Pakistan envoy says Biden decision was 'logical'

UNITED NATIONS — Pakistan’s ambassador at the United Nations says U.S. President Joe Biden’s endorsement of the previous American administrations’ decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan was “a logical conclusion to this conflict.”. Munir Akram told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday that the international community...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Blinken: Biden admin ‘inherited’ Afghan situation from Trump

Political mudslinging over the apparent fall of Kabul to the Taliban escalated in Washington Sunday, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming the Biden administration “inherited” the situation from the former Trump administration and had to go along with a rushed U.S. pullout to avoid restarting “a war that we need to end.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy