The New Orleans Police Department identified the officer killed in Houston. Detective Everett Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the department. "We are here today to more or less confirm, excuse me. (long pause) Confirm the loss of one of our own. Difficult day. Very, very difficult. You know, as the chief, you, you try to prepare yourself to, uh, for that dark day in which you may have to, which we never want to see, uh, have to inform a family of the loss of their loved one in the line of duty, due to senseless violence. But yesterday, having to inform a wife and two sons that the husband and father was not returning home because of senseless violence while off duty is even more difficult. Yesterday, we did in fact lose, uh, detective Everett Briscoe 13 year veteran assigned to the first district persons crimes unit," said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Department.