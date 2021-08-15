Forgery and ID Theft Bust
August 8, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. The current housing crisis and the phenomenal increase in real estate values in Central Coast communities may lie behind the pressures some local residents are feeling to simply make ends meet. While Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Det. Sgt. Hollowell didn’t assess motives in the case of 28-year-old Carpinteria resident Briana Gutierrez, her arrest on August 4 th clearly points to desperate financial need.www.crimevoice.com
