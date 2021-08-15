Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Margaret Cho on Her Favorite 90s Bands & Current Indie Artists

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Cho on Netflix’s Good On Paper & Being a Fan of Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, and Phoebe Bridgers. Margaret Cho catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest Netflix movie, Good On Paper. The comedian/actor/musician gets into movies that reflect the movie and tv industry, as well as the music world, and the differences between them all, and then takes us through some of the more cringe moments in Good on Paper and her own dating horror stories from the early chatroom days of Y2K. Cho also discusses some of her current favorite songwriters such as Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, and Phoebe Bridgers, and lets us know she has a new piano/synth record on the way.

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Margaret Cho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicETOnline.com

Rising Pop Artist Grace Gaustad Talks New Music and Friendship With Mentor Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)

Rising indie artist Grace Gaustad is gearing up to release her debut album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, into the world. The highly anticipated project is set to release on Sept. 10, but the 19-year-old has been gifting fans ahead of the multi-format concept album's debut by releasing original songs and music videos every week leading up to the big day, including Friday's release of "Jupiter."
Musicwbwn.com

Country Music Artists Share Their Favorite Summer Memories

This is the favorite season for many of your favorite country music artists…. Thomas Rhett loves summertime, and is not a fan of the cold – not even on his bus! “I definitely pep up when the sun’s out. I hate being cold. When I’m on the bus even, I’m always the guy that walks up on the bus and turns off all the air conditioners. So that the air isn’t blowing in my face. But yeah the sunshine definitely peps me up. I don’t know why I’m like that but I’m a big beach guy. I just like to be able to do anything and everything outdoors. And when it’s not sunny it just kind of makes it worse.”
Celebritieswfpk.org

Carla Gugino: “Music gets you to an emotional place faster than anything.”

Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake & Her Favorite Musicians. Carla Gugino catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new Netflix film, Gunpowder Milkshake. We hear all about making a visually fantastic film, incorporating famous authors into the story, and having Janis Joplin’s version of Piece of My Heart soundtracking one of her fight scenes. The Haunting of Hill House actress goes on to tell us about the music that influenced her early years, which includes The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Liz Phair, and her recent favorites like Lana Del Rey and Courtney Barnett. Gugino also discusses the brilliance of David Bowie, the new Sparks documentary, and her friendship with Jenny Lewis, who she starred with in 1989’s Troop Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Traci Is Back, Mariah In Labor

‘The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 23-27 reveal all of Mariah’s loved ones finally stepping up their game to find the pregnant young woman while she starts feeling contractions in her wood-paneled prison. ‘The Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Miracle For Mariah?. Things go from bad to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Finally Shows Fans What They Want To See

Counting On alums Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t shared many photos of their daughters, Felicity, 3, and Evangeline, almost 1, in the past few months. The TLC stars decided to keep their kids out of the spotlight. So, they stopped sharing photos of them on social media. Many Duggar fans...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy