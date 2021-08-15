Margaret Cho on Her Favorite 90s Bands & Current Indie Artists

This is the favorite season for many of your favorite country music artists…. Thomas Rhett loves summertime, and is not a fan of the cold – not even on his bus! “I definitely pep up when the sun’s out. I hate being cold. When I’m on the bus even, I’m always the guy that walks up on the bus and turns off all the air conditioners. So that the air isn’t blowing in my face. But yeah the sunshine definitely peps me up. I don’t know why I’m like that but I’m a big beach guy. I just like to be able to do anything and everything outdoors. And when it’s not sunny it just kind of makes it worse.”