Michigan State

FOUND: MSP locates missing, vulnerable man

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 7 days ago
UPDATE 3:40 P.M.: Police say Ernie was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing, vulnerable man in Calhoun County.

Ernest Swafford, who goes by Ernie, is 69 years old and lives in the 1000 block of 24 Mile Road in Clarendon Township. Police say he was last seen Saturday night.

Ernie is blind, has cerebral palsy and has difficulty walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

