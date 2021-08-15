Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Simu Liu slams Disney CEO over 'experiment' comment

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 15 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu on Saturday responded to a comment made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said the upcoming 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was an "experiment" for the company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek made the remark during an earnings...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ani#Asian#Mulan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesimdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Responds to Disney Calling Film’s Release Strategy an ‘Experiment’

Simu Liu, the star of Disney and Marvel’s latest upcoming feature, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is firing back at recent comments made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Chapek, during a company investors call this week, commented that the studio would not be releasing “Shang-Chi” on the same day the feature drops in theaters in spite of rising Covid numbers.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi is 'not an experiment'

Simu Liu has insisted 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is not an "experiment". The 32-year-old actor is "fired up" to make history with the movie - which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film - and is excited about what the film can prove as the "underdog" in an apparent response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the projects theatrical release.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Responds To Bob Chapek’s ‘Interesting Experiment’ Comments

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek describing the new film’s theatrical release as an “interesting experiment.”. During a quarterly earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Chapek discussed the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu in the titular role. The film will be Disney’s first release in 2021 to remain exclusively in theaters following the company’s dual-release strategy with both theatrical distribution and Disney Plus Premier Access, the latter of which allows subscribers to watch new releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise at home for $29.99. This new release strategy, which kicked off in 2020 with the release of Mulan, came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moviesarcamax.com

Simu Liu hit back at Disney boss as he is 'fired up' for Shang-Chi

Simu Liu hit back at Disney boss Bob Chapek because he is "fired up" about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. The 32-year-old star leads the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie and had previously reacted on Twitter to Chapek's comments that the film is an "interesting experiment" as it will receive a 45-day theatrical release before coming out on streaming service Disney+.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Kevin Feige responds to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu’s criticism of Disney CEO

Kevin Feige has responded to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu’s recent criticism of Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Liu hit back at Chapek on social media after the CEO described the release of Shang-Chi as an experiment during Disney’s investor call. Chapek described the decision to release Shang-Chi in theatres with a...
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Kevin Feige Addresses Simu Liu’s Disney Comments, Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

Following its Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina—will hit theaters nationwide early next month. Amid the MCU Phase Four entry’s rollout, attention has turned to recent earnings call comments made by Disney boss Bob Chapek. And now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has weighed in.
Moviesthefocus.news

Fans think Simu Liu was in Kung Fu Hustle: Easter egg explained

Simu Liu headed up the red carpet for the US premiere of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings last night. Anticipation is building for the film, as fans eye its 3 September release date. However, many have noticed Easter eggs in the Shang-Chi trailer, including a reference to 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle. We take a look at these references and answer the question – Was Simu Liu in Kung Fu Hustle?
Public Healthallears.net

Disney CEO Comments on Cast Member COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Over the past year, there have been quite a few changes to health and safety measures in Disney World. Most recently, Disney brought back the requirement for all guests and Cast Members to wear face masks when indoors, standing in queues, and on most transportation. Plus, shortly after, they announced that salaried and non-union Cast Members would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by September 28th and now Disney’s CEO is commenting on the mandate.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Promises Exciting Origin Story

Marvel Studios' next theatrical release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is coming next month and will be the first MCU movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The film is being led by Simu Liu, who is best known for his role as Jung Kim on the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Not only will this mark Liu's first time in the MCU, but it's the first time movie fans will get to know the character of Shang-Chi. During a recent chat with Total Film, Liu teased the movie will be a top-notch origin story.
Businessdisneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Comments on the Delta Variant and Its Impact on the Parks

Today the Disney Company held an earnings call, during which they shared information about the third quarter financials for the 2021 fiscal year. During the call, various Disney representatives and officials commented on capacity and attendance levels in the parks, announced a new Disney+ day, and talked about the Genie planning app. Disney CEO Bob Chapek also made some comments about the future of Disney with the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential impact it could have on the company. And now we’re breaking down what you need to know about his comments.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Say Seeing Shang-Chi in Theaters Is 'Not Worth the Risk'

It is probably beginning to feel like Disney cannot win when it comes to the release of the Phase Four slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as following the controversial simultaneous release of Black Widow in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access, which gained criticism from the theater industry and a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, Disney are now feeling the brunt from film-fans after announcing that their first Asian-led superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a theatrical release only. Unlike Black Widow and more recently, Jungle Cruise, there will be a 45 day exclusivity to cinemas before fans will be able to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes and this has not gone down well with some in light of the rising cases of the Delta Variant of Covid.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy