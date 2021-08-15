Fall sports playoff pairings released by CIF Southern Section

Excitement is in the air for local student athletes as the CIF-Southern Section offices recently announced the playoff division pairings for the 2021-2022 high school fall sports season, which includes girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, girls’ tennis and boys’ water polo. Girls’ golf will be released in mid-August, and football will be done at the end of the regular season. Every one of these sports had their original season shortened over this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is a welcomed sight, especially for girls’ volleyball teams as their season only lasted one week.