San Jacinto, CA

Fall sports playoff pairings released by CIF Southern Section

By JP Raineri
Valley News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcitement is in the air for local student athletes as the CIF-Southern Section offices recently announced the playoff division pairings for the 2021-2022 high school fall sports season, which includes girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross-country, girls’ tennis and boys’ water polo. Girls’ golf will be released in mid-August, and football will be done at the end of the regular season. Every one of these sports had their original season shortened over this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is a welcomed sight, especially for girls’ volleyball teams as their season only lasted one week.

myvalleynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif Southern Section#Temecula Valley#Cif Southern Section#Valley News#Vista Murrieta Division#Murrieta Mesa Division 4#Heritage#Rancho Christian Division#Orange Vista#Temescal Canyon Division#Temecula Prep Division#Santa Rosa Academy#Tahquitz Division#St Jeanne De Lestonnac#Great Oak#Murrieta Valley Division#Liberty High School#The Freelance League
