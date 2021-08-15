AmeriCorps Food Security VISTA opportunity with Healthy Acadia
Healthy Acadia is partnering with Hunger Free America to recruit a year-round AmeriCorps Food Security VISTA service member to improve access to healthy food for people experiencing food insecurity in Hancock County. The AmeriCorps VISTA will serve with Healthy Acadia in for one year, starting in October, and will address food insecurity by building partnerships between local farms and food pantries; increasing participation in community gardens; increasing participation in nutrition benefit programs at farmers markets and farm stands; organizing county-wide food drives and fundraising events; and recruiting volunteers.bangordailynews.com
