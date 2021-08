Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed down 0.71% and 0.54% respectively led by massive sell-offs in metals and banks. Nifty has held on the 16,400 level. There could be more pain in the offing. A note by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ) Securities on Friday said, “We expect the markets to correct near-term to the tune of 9%. Our Nifty target is 15,000 by December implying a 9% potential downside near-term.”