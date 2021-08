WENATCHEE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EarthWise Pet is forming a strategic partnership with Pet Stuff America and Pet Stuff Franchising. The partnership will bring together two of the most respected pet retailers in the country and combine franchising support and sales efforts under one roof. Pet Stuff America founder, Lisa Senafe, will join EarthWise Pet as Chief Nutrition Officer to work side-by-side with EarthWise Pet Chief Executive Officer, Michael Seitz, and Chief Development Officer, Daniel Webb.