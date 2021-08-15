Cancel
Soccer

Discourach strap to athletic in Balaídos

By R10Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the punctum in Pucela to the two shoeboats in Balaídos. Three months later, the athletic, at its long-standing with the crown, is still grabbed at the same deals. In this case, paradoxically, those of an angel, strap, who has the healthy habit of peeking the bangs when the drier is the throat. Under the rough Vigo Sol, at the look of 7,000 spectators, the Argentine striker, the only Rojiblanco arriete that started at the beginning, illuminated the dawn of his team in this league. While Luis Suárez sharpen lungs and legs, while Atlético waits for a '9' to shoot on the market, Correa continues to write a story dotted with goals, of goals. With the first he ripped the car, with the second he could leave it parked in the garage because blades, for a general surprise, he got scared with the shadow of him when he spotted the tie. In the absence of gunmen, the rifle of it remains one of the most reliable weapons for a team that continues moving reliably.

