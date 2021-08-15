The 'Zen' side of Marc Márquez: At least I have fun

"It was after a match against the Guadalajara, at the end of March, I got up from a nap and I saw a bit blurry, but I did not give importance, I thought it was some nonsense. It took four days to go look at me. In the center of Health was told that it could be serious, they derived me to the hospital and there he was already detected melanoma of choroids in the right eye, a tumor under the retina. I went to treat Seville, my city, where they did a lot of tests for me Confirm the diagnosis and at the end I was told that I had two options. The first thing was to follow a long treatment that would allow me to keep the eye, but with a reduced vision and the possibility that the tumor reappeared. The second was directly that the eye I decided that the best was the second and I am very happy with that decision. "