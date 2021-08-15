Cancel
The 'Zen' side of Marc Márquez: At least I have fun

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey wait in Honda that finishes the season and that Marc Márquez, the only driver capable of joining his motorcycle, has four months to recover the musculature of his right arm and fly again, hopefully, hopefully, next year. It remains. With seven races ahead, he follows the six-time MotoGP champion in his daily struggle to enjoy again, although that implies physical wear and changes in the only way to pilot him. Now, and so it will be until he rehanges, this marquez is another: He never improvises, does not skid because he can not, always keep traced. Thus, for talent, he can celebrate some victory, but he will hardly accumulate more titles, as he was demonstrated on Sunday at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

