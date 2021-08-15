Cancel
Religion

Faith Debate: August 22nd, 2021

By Your Financial Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gospel Coalition, long held to be a conservative outlet for biblical Christianity, has come under fire for coming out in favor of several aspects of the liberal Great Reset. This episode of the Faith Debate picks up where the previous show left off in examining a TGC article that represents one example of this.

Christ
#Tgc#Faith Debate
