Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

newscentermaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAINE, USA — A cheese guild in Sydney, an aquaculture center in Walpole and the Maine Farmland Trust are among the recipients of the state of Maine’s agricultural development grants this year. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it is awarding about $250,000 in grants this year.

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Walpole, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Cheesemakers#Aquaculturists#The Maine Farmland Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Sydney
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA seeks comments on $500 million in meat processing grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants your help in deciding how best to invest $500 million to help diversify and increase competition in the meat packing industry. The money is part of the administration’s efforts to support the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy that President Joe Biden signed July 9. The order directed USDA to “develop a range of strategies to enhance the competitive landscape in American agriculture.”
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Livestock Processing Grant Available

St. Paul, MN: Minnesota meat, egg, poultry, and milk processors seeking to start up, modernize, or expand their businesses are encouraged to apply for a new grant program aimed at assisting them. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $750,000 through its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation...
Agricultureperrytonherald.com

USDA taking applications for funds to cover costs of organic certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) are due Nov. 1, 2021. “USDA is here to help all producers, including those who grow our nation’s organic food and fiber. Many farmers have told us that cost was…
Headland, ALwdhn.com

How federal grants are failing some local farmers

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Early this year, the Alabama Department of Agriculture received $14 million for a relief program for farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael. Now, four months later as farmers are halfway through crop season, some still haven’t seen that money and need it. After dealing with storm season...
Agriculturealleghenymountainradio.org

Assistance Available for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

According to a press release from Virginia Cooperative Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers. The USDA is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by the Farm Service Agency in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of January 1 and December 1, 2020, compared to the period of January 1 and December 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
Agriculturekxnet.com

ND Agriculture Department offering grants for soil health

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced this week a new program to improve soil health in the state. The Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program was made possible through funding provided by the 67th legislative assembly. The Agriculture Department will provide cost-share assistance to producers through a lottery system.
Maine StateDown East

Maine’s Rwanda Bean Is Committed to Its Coffee Farmers

Rwanda Bean Company is, it seems safe to say, the first coffee shop to have locations both in Maine and in the small eastern African republic of Rwanda. Not even the transnational coffee leviathan Starbucks can stake that claim. And while many U.S. coffee roasters talk the talk about a commitment to the places and people producing their beans, Rwanda Bean’s relationship to its coffee source is especially personal.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Apply for MN Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant program is intended to increase the sales of local Minnesota raised livestock products. "We've seen how much meat processing demand and capacity can change in a short time," Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said. "This new grant can help processors become more agile and resistant to disruptions in the processing chains."
Benton Harbor, MI22 WSBT

Benton Harbor Farmers Market receives nearly $95,000 grant

A local farmers market is growing after a fresh funding announcement today. A nearly $95,000 grant will be used to build a new pavilion in Benton Harbor. We visited the market, where vendors have mixed feelings about the investment. United States Senator Debbie Stabenow says funding to construct a pavilion...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck-area projects get APUC grants

North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission this quarter is providing grants totaling nearly $482,000 to eight projects, including some in the Bismarck region. The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology, according to the state Agriculture Department.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Five Maine community organizations receive $1 million federal grant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $1 million grant to five community organizations in Maine with the goal of increasing vaccine access for all. The award went to Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Maine Access Immigrant Network, New Mainers Public Health Initiative,...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine agriculture projects getting $4.9 million

STATEWIDE — A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine. The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s state economic and infrastructure development investment program. The island town of Vinalhaven...
Maine Statewkitfm.com

Rural infrastructure projects around Maine get boost

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (AP) — A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine. The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program. The island town of Vinalhaven is receiving one of the largest grants, which is a $1 million award to improve infrastructure along Main Street to help dozens of businesses. Other projects are slated for Hermon, Pittsfield, Guilford and other communities.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Farmer-Veteran Grant Helps Marine Transition into Beekeeping

Jesus Toro is a man with a plan. The son of a farmworker and a former Marine helicopter mechanic, Toro’s goal is to become a fulltime beekeeper within three years, servicing orchards in California and the Pacific Northwest. A just-awarded Farmer Veteran Coalition grant – funded by Farm Credit – will be a big step toward achieving that goal.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Is The State Of Maine Getting Another Fair? Sort Of…

We are in the thick of Maine's agricultural fair season. Bangor State Fair is wrapped up for the year, Topsham Fair just ended, the Skowhegan State Fair is happening now, and both Windsor and Fryeburg fair is upon us. That means that Summer is coming to an end, and school will be in session before we know it.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Maine Theater Fund seeks grant proposals

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant proposals from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups. Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered. The deadline for grant applications...
Maine StateStamford Advocate

$10M grant to help Maine businesses near US-Canada border

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A $10 million grant program provided by the federal CARES Act will support Maine businesses and organizations near U.S.-Canada border crossings, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. The program also will help Maine charter transportation businesses statewide. “Maine’s border businesses rely on tourism from our northern neighbors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy