Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOBOKEN, Belgium (AP) — Days after the alarming warning of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there was a “code red for humanity,” with global warming threatening to choke the planet, individuals are seeking to play their part. Some citizens have known this day would come for decades and many have taken tiny individual steps to do their part. They include an urban shepherd, keeping cemeteries clean and tidy with his flock of sheep in Belgium. Activists say actions by individuals may only be a tiny drop, but actions by millions of individuals can make a real difference, though governments will still have to step up in the fight against climate change.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#Un#Associated Press Hoboken#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentTree Hugger

UN Climate Change Report Is 'Code Red for Humanity'

Despite the dire warnings of a new United Nations report and the expected increase in greenhouse gas emissions this year, the world could potentially prevent the worst consequences of climate change.﻿﻿. Eight years in the making, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) unveiled a climate change report...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

World shudders at 'terrifying' UN climate report

World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a "terrifying" UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency became abundantly clear. US presidential envoy on climate and former secretary of state John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed "the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe". Current US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that world leaders, the private sector and individuals must "act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet". Frans Timmermans, the European Union's deputy climate chief, said the 3,500-page report proved "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change".
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

UN Climate Report Comprehensive, But Regional Gaps Persist

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that generated shock waves on Monday is the most detailed assessment of climate science ever undertaken, advancing our understanding of how -- and how fast -- greenhouse gas emissions are changing the planet. But experts caution that the comprehensive global review contains...
EnvironmentVox

The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained

How much has humanity already changed the climate? And how much worse will it get?. The answers now are sharper than ever, according to an international team of scientists. In a new report, they say that far more aggressive action is needed to limit catastrophic climate change, and that time is running out.
Environmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Make Coal History Says PM Boris Johnson After UN Climate Report

Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as "sobering." He said the world must shift to clean energy and provide finance to help countries at risk from changing climates. The landmark study found it was "unequivocal" that human activity was responsible for global warming.
Boston, MAWBUR

Inside The UN Climate Report With One Of The Local Authors

The latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered a stark message: climate change is hitting the world faster and harder than we expected, and we have about a decade to ratchet down our carbon emissions in order to avoid the worst of it. The sweeping document represents latest science on climate change; writing it took 234 scientists from 66 countries — and 517 additional contributors — who reviewed about 14,000 scientific papers over three years.
Boulder, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Boulder scientists contribute to new UN climate report

Human-caused climate change is resulting in immediate, harmful impacts on our world and requires rapid, large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming in the near future, according to the first installment of a new United Nations scientific report published Monday. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth...
Environmentindependentnews.com

UN Report Warns of A Climate Disaster

Alameda County — A United Nations report last week warned that a warming Earth is moving steadily toward climate disaster, with effects that are being felt now and that will get worse in the future — much worse, unless we make deep cuts to our emissions of greenhouse gases. Human...
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Mich. senator on UN climate change report: ‘We don’t have time to sit and wait anymore’

As Michigan lawmakers and environmentalists are working to mitigate the effects of recent natural disasters fueled by climate change across the state, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report last week highlighting that global warming is posing more of an immediate existential threat than previously thought.  The IPCC report highlighted […] The post Mich. senator on UN climate change report: ‘We don’t have time to sit and wait anymore’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
King County, WAkentreporter.com

Editorial: The UN climate report, ‘The Lorax’ and us

Two publications are worth your attention this week. The first, is the United Nation’s most recent update from its International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), nearly 4,000 pages long, by 234 authors citing more than 14,000 previous studies and papers, providing the most comprehensive-to-date look at global warming, its effects on the climate, global weather and ecosystems and what the world can expect in coming decades depending on our response to what the findings call “a code red for humanity.”
EnvironmentVoice of America

UN Report: Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore says a new UNICEF report gives for the first time “a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change.” She adds in her statement that the “picture is almost unimaginably dire.”. The Climate Crisis Is a Child Rights Crisis: Introducing the...
Environmentdesignboom.com

UN climate change report: 'climate change widespread, rapid, and intensifying'

The UN has released its long-awaited climate change report and its starkest warning yet. published yesterday on august 9th by the UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change (IPCC), the report warns of ‘irreversible’ changes and faster warming that will only be limited by ‘immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions’. here are the key takeaways from the report.
Tempe, AZasu.edu

ASU scientists 'not surprised' by dire UN climate change report

Plus advice on what you can do to help reduce carbon emissions. This past Monday, the United Nations released its latest report on climate change: Global warming, unequivocally human-caused, cannot be stopped. The worst effects — drought, destructive storms, fires, and floods — will continue unabated. But the worst effects can be stopped at a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius if humanity takes unprecedented efforts to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and remove what has been emitted there.
Environmentcannonfallsbeacon.com

U of M: Expert Alert: UN climate change report

The recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change analyzed the academic research on climate science and gave an update on our understanding of climate change. Gabe Chan, an assistant professor in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, breaks down the findings of the report. Gabe Chan, Ph.D. Human...

Comments / 0

Community Policy