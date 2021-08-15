Several inmates hurt in disturbance at St. Louis City Jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several inmates were injured during another disturbance at the troubled St. Louis city jail this weekend. City spokesman Nick Dunne said roughly a dozen inmates attacked four others around 12:30 a.m. Saturday while they were in a recreation area on the fourth floor. The victims were taken to a hospital, and the inmates that officials could determine were involved in the attack were transferred to St. Louis’ old city jail, known as the workhouse. The latest disturbance was the seventh one in the past eight months at the downtown jail, including three in the past month.