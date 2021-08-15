LAD vs. NYM, Aug. 15: Odds, preview, prediction

MLB DFS Picks (LAD/NYM Showdown) Aug 15th. As is no surprise, if you’ve read any of my MLB DFS Showdown pieces, I have a pitcher in the captain’s spot. This one is a little more obvious than usual though. Scherzer is a strikeout machine coming off a performance where rain shortened his night to 3.1 innings and he still struck out 6. Meanwhile, the Mets have one of the worst offenses. They have the 14th most runs scored in the NL (only ahead of the Pirates). While they don’t strike out at an abnormal clip, they have struck out 24 times already in this series. Scherzer should toe double-digit Ks tonight and be well worth the cost.