Fred strengthens back into tropical storm as it approaches Florida coast

Tropical Storm Fred re-formed over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning as it barrels toward Florida’s Panhandle.

Fred is currently swirling with winds up to 40 mph as of 11 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is located about 195 miles southwest of Tampa and 335 miles south-southeast of Pensacola.

Throughout Monday, Fred is expected to move north through the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or night.

Heavy rainfall, up to 5 inches in the Florida Keys and 12 inches in the Panhandle, could lead to areal, urban, small stream and river flooding impacts, forecasters warned.

Tornadoes are also possible Monday near the west coast of Florida and the Panhandle.

A tropical storm watch is in place along the coast from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

Fred is expected to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf, but will “weaken quickly after landfall,” according to the NHC.