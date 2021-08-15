Cancel
Hartford, CT

Car crash on I-84 in Hartford kills Bristol man

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
A 31-year-old Bristol man was killed Saturday evening in a one-vehicle car crash on I-84 East in Hartford, Connecticut State Police said.

Jesse Joseph Perez, the operator of the vehicle, was transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police say that Perez was traveling in the right lane of I-84 East a half-mile from Exit 46 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed over all the way to the left shoulder and hit the guardrail, where it traveled for roughly 20 feet.

Police are still investigating the crash. Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Chandler Chasse at 860-534-1000.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
