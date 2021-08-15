Cancel
Torrington, CT

Bristol motorcyclist killed in Torrington crash

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

A 41-year-old Bristol motorcyclist was killed after hitting a Jeep Wrangler on Friday evening in Torrington, according to Torrington police.

Jeremy Castonguay succumbed to “internal injuries,” police said, after being transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. According to police, he was conscious and complained of pelvic pain at the scene of the accident, but his condition deteriorated after arriving at the hospital. He died before a Lifestar helicopter could transport him to Hartford Hospital.

The collision occurred when a Jeep Wrangler traveling west on East Main Street was trying to turn across the east-bound lanes into the Walmart/Market 32 plaza, at which point the vehicle and the motorcycle, which was traveling east, collided.

The Jeep’s driver, Daniel Gnitzcavich, 58, of Harwinton, and his daughter cooperated on the scene with police, who said that Gnitzcavich was not found to be impaired at the time of the crash. Per police, Gnitzcavich said the motorcycle “was not in his line of sight at the time of his turn and that there were no headlights approaching him when he made this maneuver.”

Anyone with information on the crash should contract contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860) 489-2063.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .

