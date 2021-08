The Lions kingmakers have indicated Warren Gatland is in line to retain his throne as head coach for the 2025 series against Australia – if he wants the job. Gatland, who was also an assistant coach in 2009, has now been head coach for three successive series: winning 2-1 in Australia in 2013, drawing against the All Blacks in 2017 and then losing 2-1 to South Africa after Morne Steyn kicked the decisive penalty in the 78th minute of the third Test.