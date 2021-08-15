Should I lean forward when I run?
The question of what constitutes good running form is a constant topic of conversation in the running world. The perfect foot strike, the correct way to hold your arms and how much your torso should move while you’re running have all been discussed over and over again, but today we bring you a different question: should you lean forward when you run? A team from Harvard University hypothesized that may be detrimental to running performance, but after studying several runners, they proved themselves wrong.runningmagazine.ca
