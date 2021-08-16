Multiple people stung after 'large swarm of very aggressive bees' attack people in New Baden, Illinois

NEW BADEN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Clinton County, Illinois Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a large swarm of bees attacking people in New Baden late Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a swarm of aggressive bees were attacking people in the area of Ahner Florist and the Wooden Mouth restaurant, which are located on W. Hanover Street (Illinois Route 161). Police told News 4 that wild bees came in and invaded an area occupied by bees owned by Ahner Florist.